DISRUPTION is continuing in France amid anger over pension reform plans, with unions calling for a “tidal wave” of demonstrations on Friday, as the country counts the cost of the ongoing uprising.

How long has it been going on?

France's mass strike action began on December 5, with rail workers walking out, along with Air France air and ground crews. In the days that followed, lorry drivers blockaded major roads and postal and other public service staff downed tools.

Chaos has enveloped the country?

The situation has deteriorated – on January 9, around half a million demonstrators took to the streets of towns and cities across France, with teachers, nurses and lawyers joining the protests. By morning rush hour, there was 124km of traffic jams around Paris.

It’s going to get worse?

Unions want a massive day of action to take place countrywide on Friday, the day that President Emmanuel Macron is to present his pension reform bill to Cabinet.

“Let's make January 24, 2020 a true tidal wave of strikes and demonstrations," said CGT, the main union among French rail workers, adding: "No train should run…, no station should be open…”

It’s all about pension reform?

France has a complicated system at present, with 42 different pension schemes for both private and public sector workers, with varying ages for retirement and benefits. Macron wants to create a single, universal points-based pension system for all, but there was major anger over plans to change the official retirement age from 62 to 64.

The government has made concessions?

Faced with seemingly unending unrest, the French government offered compromise, with a "provisional" withdrawal of an incentive to encourage workers to remain in employment until 64.

The transport problem has eased?

After a weekend that saw protestors block the entrance to the Louvre and force the famous landmark to close briefly, some subway workers ended their walkouts by returning to work on Monday following 46 consecutive days of strikes.

Haven’t the protests run out of steam?

Splinter groups are breaking off – on Friday, several dozen people invaded the HQ of the CFDT union, which is in favour of the points system. Separately, early on Saturday, a fire started in La Rotonde brasserie, a known favourite of Macron, with arson suspected. Macron and his wife also had to be evacuated from a Parisian theatre on Friday as demonstrators tried to find him.

The economic impact?

The Louvre is not the only iconic Parisian location to be closed by protests - the Eiffel Tower was shut last Thursday amid fears of unrest.

Shops and businesses have lost half of their turnover in some cases since the strikes began.

Major French retailers Fnac Darty and Casino said that business has been badly affected by the strikes, especially during the festive season.

Fnac Darty said the strikes cost it around 70 million euros ($78 million) in lost revenue.

Casino estimates that the strikes in December alone cost it about 80 million euros.

MAUREEN SUGDEN