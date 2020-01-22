THE RACE is on between the SNP and Labour to crown the next Lord Provost of Glasgow it is claimed.

Councillors from all five parties will be asked to vote for their preferred choice at tomorrow’s full council meeting. The Conservative group will not be putting forward a candidate.

Depute Lord Provost (LP) Philip Braat, of Labour, has served Glasgow City Council for more than 12 years and became the Depute LP in May 2017 representing residents in the Anderston/City/Yorkhill ward.

READ MORE: Glasgow's Lord Provost steps down over expenses row

He has been praised by local constituents from Yorkhill and Kelvingrove community council who have sought his advice on local issues.

The LDR service also understands that the SNP has nominated councillor Elaine Ballantyne, who represents the Baillieston ward.

Ms Ballantyne is the convenor of the general purposes city policy committee and also sits on the Baillieston area partnership, the north East sector community planning partnership and operational performance and delivery scrutiny committee.

A source said: “We have been having a discussion with both candidates to see what they would like to achieve if they were to become the next Lord Provost.”

READ MORE: Glasgow Lord Provost in fresh apology as she resigns over expenses row

Last October Eva Bolander resigned from the role following controversy over her expenses. She faced criticism after claiming £8,000 worth of items.

When she stepped down she told full council: “I am grateful for having been given the opportunity to represent Glasgow and all its communities and people.

“But it is with the city’s best interest at heart that I am resigning with effect from after this statement.”

It is not yet clear who will receive the most support at tomorrow’s meeting. Both parties have been asked for comment.