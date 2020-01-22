CONCERNS have been raised over potential violent clashes this weekend after a loyalist group announced they will protest against an Irish Republican Bloody Sunday memorial march in Glasgow.

Around 200 Irish Republican supporters are set to parade through the city on Saturday for their annual Bloody Sunday memorial march.

But fear of violence reminiscent of that in Govan last August has resurfaced amid fears of a large gathering of Loyalist protesters.

Members of the National Defence League are calling on “all loyalists” to demonstrate against the event on Cambridge Street, sharing posters of “No IRA on our streets” on social media.

Bloody Sunday, or the Bogside Massacre, saw 14 unarmed civilians killed by British soldiers during a protest march on January 30, 1972.

The Republican group, lead by the “politically-independent” West of Scotland Band Alliance, plan to “highlight” what happened and “continue to call for the prosecution of those responsible”.

In recent days, since news of the march were made more clear, posters of “No IRA on our streets” were shared by Loyalist groups on social media.

The posters bear resemblance to those shared ahead of the dramatic scenes in Govan, during which a significant deployment of riot police were required as groups protested an Irish Unity march by the James Connolly Republican Flute Band.

Bosses at anti-sectarian charity Nil by Mouth have condemned the escalations in Glasgow.

While accepting the rights to march and protest, the group said those “bent on antagonising the ‘other’" are not helping matters.

Director Dave Scott told the Glasgow Times: “There’s been a very serious escalation in tensions around parades in Glasgow over the past two years and it can’t be allowed to fester into 2020.

“Glasgow has long-standing loyalist and republican traditions and whilst they will never see eye to eye there must be a recognition that dialogue between associated groups is essential to resolving this situation in a way that protects the rights to parade, protest and for those with zero interest in either tradition to go about their business with minimum disruption.

“I think there are those within these traditions which recognise this is the best way to proceed.

“But people turning up at any parade bent on antagonising the ‘other’ or using tensions as an excuse for violence or threatening behaviour need to face the consequences of their actions in the courts - they are helping nobody.”

A spokeswoman for anti-racism group Call It Out claimed that violence from protests is “likely”.

They told the Morning Star: “The targeting by far-right/orange groups of marches organised by sections of the Irish community is an increasing and worrying development.

“Counter-protests are perfectly legal and acceptable but we know from the experience of last year that they are likely to use violence against the police in their attempt to intimidate our community.

“We hope that the authorities will ensure lawful marches are allowed to proceed peacefully and that the media will not repeat their practice of blaming the intended victims alongside the perpetrators.”

Chief Superintendent Mark Hargreaves said: “We are aware of a notification of a procession taking place.

“As with any such event planning is in place to ensure is will be policed appropriately

“The priority is to ensure the safety of all involved in any event and of the wider community.”

This story first appeared in the Glasgow Times