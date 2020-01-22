Controversial American fast food franchise Chick-Fil-A is to push ahead with plans to open a ‘permanent’ outlet in the UK - despite furious backlash over their funding of ant-LGBT causes.

The fried chicken restaurant closed its only Scottish location in the food court of the Macdonald Aviemore Resort earlier this month after a “pilot” period.

The decision to open the franchise in October quickly attracted criticism after it emerged the chain pumped millions of dollars into organisations which actively oppose same-sex marriage, leading Scottish Greens co-leader Patrick Harvie to organise a boycott of the hotel brand.

However, the restaurant has insisted the Aviemore outlet did not close as a result of public pressure, stating the closure was “in line” with their plans to trial the franchise.

A Chick-Fil-A spokeswoman said: “The Chick-fil-A at Macdonald Aviemore Resort officially closed its doors on January 18, 2020 in line with our plan for a temporary pilot licensed location.”

“It has been our pleasure to serve guests at this pilot restaurant for the past several months, and we are grateful to Macdonald Hotels for allowing us the opportunity to learn from each and every customer.”

She added: “These insights will help us immensely as we look to having a permanent location in the UK in the future.”

In 2017, the fast food brand contributed over $1.8 million into anti-LGBT organisations such as the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, which requires staff to accept “sexual purity” and opposes same-sex marriage.

The founder of Chick-fil-A was also known to fund organisations that supported gay and transgender conversion therapy, while his now-CEO son claimed that same-sex marriage was an act of arrogance against God.