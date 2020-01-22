A woman was injured as masked men armed with weapons stole a four-figure sum of money from her home.

The three men broke into the house near Douglas in South Lanarkshire at around 9.40am on Tuesday while the 38-year-old woman was inside.

They threatened her with various weapons and made off with the cash and a number of personal items.

She suffered minor injuries and was left badly shaken by the incident.

The men left the scene in a dark Ford Focus or Fiesta.

Police are appealing for information about the incident.

Detective Sergeant Scott Wilson said: “The victim has been badly shaken by the events, which took place in her own home and I am appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

“We are keen to speak to any pedestrians who may have been walking on or around roads in the Douglas or Uddington area

“I would also appeal to motorists who were in the area who may have dashcam footage to come forward.

“You may have captured something that can assist our inquiries.”