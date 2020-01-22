BORIS Johnson will host his first Burns Night Supper from Downing St on Thursday evening.

The Prime Minister would, said his office, receive a “selection of guests from Scottish business and the arts sectors, among others". No names have thus far been released.

A piper is expected to welcome the guests to Downing St and pipe them into the event from the famous No 10 black door.

However, it is not known if Mr Johnson, who is also the self-styled Minister for the Union, will attempt to participate personally in any way at the supper. No details have been given as to who will give the Selkirk Grace, Address to the Haggis or toast to the Immortal Memory.