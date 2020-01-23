A NEIGHBOURHOOD in Glasgow’s South Side are living in fear as a gang of youths terrorise the area.

Concerned locals in Priesthill say children as young as nine or ten-years-old are wreaking havoc, fighting and smashing in windows.

One street is now described by residents as “like the Bronx” with windows being boarded up for the first time since 2003.

Police have vowed to increase patrols in the area and are urging locals to report any anti-social behaviour, but locals fear not enough is being done.

One worried resident, who asked not to be named, told the Glasgow Times: “There’s been a lot of what seems to be gang-related conflict among young people, which we haven’t seen here since before Silverburn [Shopping Centre] was built.

“We need to let the services and the police know that people are really concerned.”

Last Thursday, a group of around 50 people from the neighbourhood met with representatives from Police Scotland, Glasgow Housing Association and local councillors for a public meeting at the local church to discuss the issue.

READ MORE: Woman injured after masked raid on home in South Lanarkshire

The resident added: “The meeting mainly focused on a group of nine and ten-year-olds who are terrorising the area – they are smashing windows and it’s costing too much for the local housing association to replace.

“There is a lot of fear and alarm.

“The gangs are also going to Silverburn and causing conflict there, so people have concerns walking around the streets.

“Police are telling us that not enough people are reporting incidents but everyone who was at the meeting say they’ve reported it before so there’s clearly some conflicting information.”

Pictures taken on Priesthill Crescent, which leads up towards the shopping centre, show two homes with wooden boards on the windows.

“Homeowners are considering selling which will leave the area looking like the Bronx – people are already calling it that,” the resident added.

“People don’t want to live here because of the troubles.

“A resident went out and challenged one of the groups who were throwing stones last year and they ended up being hit with them.”

A spokesperson for Police Scotland confirmed they have been working closely with local Housing Associations and have visited a number of families to advise of the behaviour of the children.

They added that if the situation was not address, “this could result in eviction proceedings being raised, as not engaging in anti-social behaviour is one of the conditions of any tenancy agreement”.

Scottish Labour Councillor Rashid Hussain was among the representatives at the meeting.

He said: “The biggest issue seems to be around resourcing. There is a lack of police on the street and that is evident in terms of manpower.

“It’s down to the bare bones and the residents are feeling it.

READ MORE: Cannabis worth £763,000 seized by police in Glasgow

“The key message to residents would be that police are aware of the issues but under-reporting is an big problem.

“Continue to report it so they can identify the area as a hotspot and hopefully things can improve”.

The councillor admitted that a “fear of repercussion” along with a feeling nothing will change is putting locals off from contacting police.

The police spokesperson confirmed they are working with a number of groups, including the council, and are delivering input to local schools.

They have also developed a “number of diversionary” activities to engage the young people - however did not reveal what these are.

They said: “It would appear that there are small groups of youths, both girls and boys, aged between 11 and 16 years, who are responsible for most of the anti-social behaviour issues in Priesthill and we are working to identify those involved, and we will take the necessary action and use all reporting mechanisms open to us, should persons be identified.

“There will be an increased and directed patrols in the area and I would encourage anyone who has issues with anti-social behaviour or any concerns about the area, to speak to those officers or call police via 101.

“We want to stamp this out too but need the support of the community to do this.

“If for any reason you don’t want to speak to police direct, then call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

This article first appeared in the Glasgow Times