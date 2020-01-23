UNIONIST protesters have been ejected from the Holyrood chamber after barracking Nicola Sturgeon about alleged IRA supporters in the SNP.

One called the First Minister “Brigadier Sturgeon”.

Presiding Officer Ken Macintosh briefly halted proceedings as the two men were removed by staff and police during First Minister’s Questions.

One of the men also referred to John Mason, the SNP MSP for Glasgow Shettleston.

READ MORE: FMQs recap: Two men 'taken from debate chamber gallery after shouting about IRA'

In 2017, he was forced to apologise after suggesting some people saw the IRA terrorists who killed three soldiers in 1971 as “freedom fighters”.

Asked on Twitter to support a justice campaign for the three soldiers, he said: “You say Irish murderers. Others say Irish freedom fighters. I support Scottish soldiers if they do good but not if they do bad”.

Mr Mason was in the headlines again last week after saying he would not speak up for constituents who supported for Orange walks and the Union.

It also emerged his website asked constituents who contacted him what party they supported and if they backed independence.

The Scottish Tories have said Ms Sturgeon should consider ending his political career.

At First Minister’s Questions, Glasgow Maryhill MSP Bob Doris was about to ask a question when shouting was heard from one of the public galleries.

A man shouted at Ms Sturgeon: “Why do so many in your party support the IRA? “They’re not supporting unionists in society.”

When other people in the chamber reacted with baffled cries of “What?”, the man replied: “Brigadier Sturgeon.”

He went on: “How many support the IRA in your party, Nicola?

"John Mason called them Irish freedom fighters, did he. He doesn’t support unionists. SNP IRA!”

Mr Mason later left the chamber flanked by fellow SNP MSPs Christine Grahame and Roseanna Cunningham and refused to take questions from the media.

READ MORE: Nicola Sturgeon asked to consider position of MSP John Mason after claim he will not speak up for unionists

Mr Cunningham, the environment secretary, advised him: “Don’t engage”.

Mr Mason said he would respond later in a written statement.

FMQs was twice interrupted last week by climate change protestors.

Asked later about the incident, the First Minister’s official spokesman called it a “bizarre intervention” that he didn’t want to dignify with a longer answer.

Asked if Mr Mason was giving the SNP a bad name, he replied: “I’m not here to speak for John Mason. I’m here to speak for the Government.”