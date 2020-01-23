LABOUR councillor Philip Braat has been elected as Glasgow’s new Lord Provost.

The former Depute Lord Provost beat SNP councillor Norman McLeod with 45 votes to 39.

Councillor Braat will take over from predecessor Eva Bolandar.

The SNP had previously nominated councillor Elaine Ballantyne but sources have confirmed that she pulled out of the race last night.

On his election the new Lord Provost said he was “honoured and privileged” to have been awarded his new role.

Mr Braat said: “I want to begin to thanking councillor Normal McLeod [for his service]. Even though he may not know this, I have the up most respect for him.

“Can I thank colleagues from across the chamber for putting their trust in me to serve the constituents of Glasgow.

“It is a privilege and honour to represent you all and the people across the city.

“We need to all work together to realise the potential for Glasgow. There is a desire and potential to change.

“Our citizens have placed our trust in us and I am humbled to have been trusted with this role.

“I will work every single day to repay this trust.”

More to follow.