Five people in Scotland are currently undergoing tests for coronavirus, according to the Scottish Government.

While none of the cases have been confirmed as the virus so far, two of those being tested had been diagnosed with influenza after travelling to Wuhan, China.

Three others are “undergoing testing on a similar precautionary basis”.

Health bosses have also confirmed those arriving at Heathrow Airport in London ahead of a connecting flight to Scotland will be "met by health teams" before being allowed to board.

A spokeswoman for the government said: “There are currently no confirmed cases of Coronavirus (WN Co-V) in the UK and the risk to the Scottish public remains low.

"Following travel to Wuhan, China, two people confirmed as diagnosed with influenza are now being tested for Wuhan novel coronavirus as a precautionary measure only.

Three further people are also undergoing testing on a similar precautionary basis.

“We are co-orientating with Health Protection Scotland a daily incident management team to continue to monitor the situation as it develops, including on the number of any potential cases going forward."

Three Scottish universities have moved to reassure students over the spread of the Coronavirus outbreak due to their links with institutions in the Chinese city thought to be the origin of the disease.

The Universities of Aberdeen, Dundee and Glasgow all have links with higher education establishments in the city.

The government spokesperson continued: "We have robust arrangements to manage emerging diseases and are monitoring this situation closely.

“We are making appropriate preparations and anyone arriving at Heathrow from Wuhan and transferring to a flight to Scotland will, along with all other arriving passengers, be met by a health team from Public Health England at Heathrow who will check for symptoms.

“The current advice to travellers is against all but essential travel to Wuhan. Passengers should take precautions such as practicing good hand hygiene, personal and respiratory hygiene, and to minimise contact with birds and animals in markets in Wuhan or elsewhere in China.”

She added: “Any travellers returning from Wuhan or elsewhere in China who become unwell, particularly with respiratory symptoms, within 14 days of their return, are advised to call their GP or NHS 111 and report their recent travel."