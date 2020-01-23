JOHN Bercow has hit out at Boris Johnson, suggesting the Prime Minister is seeking to block his peerage as he “categorically” denied the latest allegations of bullying against him.

The former Commons Speaker claimed it had "become increasingly obvious the Government has no intention of honouring the centuries-old convention that a departing Speaker is promptly elevated to the House of Lords".

He continued: "Indeed, it has been suggested to me the Government actively seeks to block any other attempt to nominate me for membership of the Upper House.”

But a Whitehall source hit back, noting: “The former Speaker was not one who always relied on convention.” This was a reference to claims Mr Bercow tilted parliamentary procedure in favour of the so-called Remain Alliance during the tortuous Brexit process.

It has been reported that, rather than the PM, who nominates peerages for Tories and crossbenchers, it is Jeremy Corbyn who has nominated the former Speaker for a peerage in the forthcoming Dissolution Honours List.

When the convention was pointed out to Mr Johnson’s spokesman, he said: “It is a matter for the House authorities.”

However, pressed on why the PM was not choosing to abide by the convention to nominate Mr Bercow for a peerage, he replied: “Who the PM chooses to nominate is a matter for the PM.”

Earlier, No 10 upped the ante when Mr Johnson's spokesman, commenting on the bullying claims, said: "These are very concerning allegations and they need to be investigated thoroughly. Everyone working in Parliament deserves to be treated with dignity and respect.

"There can be no place for bullying or abuse in Westminster or any workplace and it is important the parliamentary leadership responds fully and promptly to any concerns which are raised."

The latest claims of bullying have come from Lord Lisvane, the former Commons Clerk, who is said to have handed a dossier of allegations against the ex-Speaker to the Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards.

It is suggested Lord Lisvane’s complaint alleges incidents in which Mr Bercow was said to have bullied and humiliated staff with, in some instances, the use of inappropriate language.

But the former Speaker hit back, saying he had seen media reports Lord Lisvane was formally complaining he had bullied staff. “For the record, I categorically deny that I have ever bullied anyone, anywhere at any time," declared Mr Bercow.

He pointed out the peer had had "ample opportunity to raise any concerns about such conduct with me" and, indeed, had "a duty of care to all House staff".

Mr Bercow stressed: "Therefore, he had not merely a right but a responsibility to act if he thought that he witnessed misconduct.

"The simple fact is that he did not at any time do so. Even though he frequently disagreed with me on a wide range of issues, he did not once complain to me and neither did any other official on his behalf," he added.

The former Speaker had earlier described the timing of Lord Lisvane's complaint as "curious".

Andrea Leadsom, the Business Secretary, who clashed on a number of occasions in the Commons chamber with Mr Bercow, said if the complaint of bullying were upheld, then it should have an "impact" on whether he was made a peer.

All nominees for peerages are vetted by the House of Lords Appointments Commission, which must consider whether past conduct could be regarded as bringing the upper chamber into disrepute.