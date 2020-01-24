THEY are among the very first flowers to appear as winter ebbs, and a gentle reminder that spring is on the way.

The humble snowdrop is beloved by gardeners and nature-lovers alike when it appears in early February, bringing with it the promise of warmer days and an end to dark skies and bitter weather.

Now tourists bosses are hoping the appearance of the friendly flowering plant will also coax visitors to Scotland to see the snowdrops blooming across the country, carpeting both stately gardens and woodlands with their cheerful white blossoms.

From 25 January to 11 March, 35 of Scotland’s finest gardens, woodlands, and estates will open their doors for the annual snowdrop festival, which is now into its 14th year.

Properties including the Royal Botanic Garden Edinburgh, Attadale Gardens in Wester Ross, Culzean Castle & Country Park in South Ayrshire, Dunvegan Castle & Gardens on the Isle of Skye, and Logan Botanic Garden in Stranraer will host more than 70 walks, talks and activities to show off swathes of the small flowers.

READ MORE: 15 best places to see Scotland’s snowdrops

Snowdrops first appeared in Scotland in the 18th century. The plant is not native to Britain, but its hardiness and adaptability allows it to thrive in the Scottish climate.

Its botanical name is Galanthus, which means milk flower - an apt name for the dainty white flower whose buds look like drops of milk hanging from the stem.

Most people will be familiar with the common form of the plant - Glanathus Nivalis - the small, delicate flower which grows easily from bulbs in gardens and the wild.

Thought to have been either have been brought to Britain by the Romans or introduced by green-fingered incomers in the 1600s, snowdrops became popular during the 18th century when blankets of the pure white blooms began to cover meadows and woods across the country.

The Crimean War saw them grow in popularity, when the variety Galanthus plicatus was brought home by soldiers, some of them wrapped around their last mortal remains.

But while they common forms widespread, more specialist varieties can command values of hundreds of pounds when they change hands, and are exceptionally rare to find, growing only where they are cultivated.

One type, Galanthus Green Mile, sells for up to £200 for a single bulb. But it is overshadowed by the ‘castle green dragon’, a delicate and almost entirely green snowdrop that costs around £400.

Even those can’t match the galanthus woronowii 'Elizabeth Harrison' – found in 2002 in the garden of a Perthshire woman, and which originally cost £725.10 for the bulb. Now cultivated, the bulbs sell for a less hefty £60.

However, even though some of these exotic blooms will not be on show, the flowers which do make an appearance at this time of year will still deliver a picturesque scene those who seek them out.

READ MORE: The snowdrop bulbs that now fetch hundreds

Catherine Erskine, chair of Discover Scottish Gardens and founder of the Snowdrop Festival in Scotland, said: “Snowdrops foretell the changing of the seasons and, for many of us, they are a welcome indicator that spring is just around the corner.

"We are very lucky in Scotland to have such a fantastic climate for snowdrops, with many species flourishing here and creating magnificent displays.

“Many of the festival venues are in the ground of some of Scotland’s most historic buildings and estates, creating a spectacular sight. We hope the festival will encourage people to go outdoors and discover this beautiful flower alongside Scotland’s stunning gardens.”

Malcolm Roughead, VisitScotland Chief Executive said: “The Scottish Snowdrop Festival heralds the start of a new year, Once again some of the country’s finest gardens and estates will be taking part to showcase these beautiful flowers.

"At VisitScotland, our marketing is focused on sharing the tourism windfall in lesser known parts of Scotland and outwith peak times, so we are delighted to support this fantastic festival.”