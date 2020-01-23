A man was reportedly being treated in hospital on Thursday night following a suspected shooting in a housing estate in North Lanarkshire.

According to the BBC, local people said they heard two loud bangs in Cumbernauld.

Police said they attended after being called to a "disturbance" in Brunswick Gardens shortly before 6pm.

The incident is understood to have taken place in a Bellway new build estate known as Manor Park.

It is expected that there will be a continued police presence in the area overnight.