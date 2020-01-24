A transformational project to make Scotland’s largest city park more environmentally and pedestrian friendly has been given the green light by

local councillors.

Currently, more than 70 per cent of visits to Pollok Country Park are made by car, causing serious traffic congestion and resulting in dangerous parking.

Now Glasgow City Council has approved a £5.4 million sustainable transport plan that will remove private cars from the heart of the park, which houses the world-renowned Burrell Collection.

Plans – which include a new shuttle bus – have been designed to try to encourage more people to take public transport to the park.

Under the proposals, Pollok Avenue, which runs between the two major fields that are home to Glasgow’s famous fold of Highland Cattle, will cease to be a through road to private vehicles.

It is hoped this will free it up for easier use by pedestrians and cyclists.

Councillor David McDonald, Depute Leader of Glasgow City Council, has backed the plan as a key element in wider work to improve and rejuvenate Pollok Country Park, which was formerly European Park of the Year.

“Pollok Country Park is undoubtedly one of Glasgow’s crown jewels,” he said.

“It is home to a superb range of attractions but is also a place of great beauty and calm.

“With the completion of the renovations at the Burrell still over a year away, there is a huge amount of work ongoing to transform the park as a whole into a top-class visitor destination that appeals to both local citizens and tourists.

He added: “But sadly, while parts of this fantastic public space are often underused, other parts are overrun by cars.

“Time and time again the issue of the impact of traffic and car parking has come up in our consultations as an issue people want to see addressed.

“How people get to Pollok Country Park is therefore critical to the future of the park. These plans will make it easier and more attractive to people to use more sustainable forms of transport to travel to the park.

“But the plans will also allow for far more effective management of vehicles within the park.

“By prioritising walking and cycling at the very heart of the park, a visit to Pollok Country Park will become a more relaxed and enjoyable experience.

“These plans are good for the environment and great for people who come to Pollok Country Park.”

A committee paper was approved by local councillors at a meeting

yesterday with concerns raised about the possible impact of new traffic

regulations on local communities.

Conservative councillor Kyle Thornton said: “I welcome the proposals to redirect traffic within Pollok Country Park.

“I am concerned about the potential impact on neighbouring communities. We need to make sure people don’t take advantage of car parking in Pollokshaws and Crossmyloof.

“What will be done to stop this?”

Mr McDonald said: “There have been a number of public meetings involving residents regarding this. We have been having open discussions.”

Plans for Scotland’s largest urban country park include a new car park being built on a disused blaes pitch on the eastern edge of the park.

They also show reconfigured entry and exit routes for vehicles, the introduction of a zero-emissions shuttle bus, an improved network of paths that will help keep pedestrians and cyclists separate from other vehicles and the introduction of electric vehicle charging points.

With the reopening of The Burrell Collection in spring 2021 expected to attract up to 800,000 visitors each year, it is intended the proposed arrangements will encourage greater use of public transport by those coming to the park.

Under the plan, revenue from the new car park will be used to pay-off a £3m loan borrowed upfront by the council to invest in the proposed infrastructure.

It is part of a wider project named Transforming Pollok Country Park.