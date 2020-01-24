If you are my mother, do not read any further. If you are not my mother, I hope you will sympathise with what I’m about to say.

In the past, I have been thrown out of nightclubs. One time, it was because I caused a scene over a stolen jacket, but usually, it was because I was drunk and being a bit of an ****. One thing I can say, though, is that I’ve never been thrown out of a nightclub because of my beliefs.

But this is what appears to have happened at the Polo Lounge in Glasgow. The Polo is a LGBT venue in the centre of town, and according to a video on social media, a woman was kicked out of the club recently for wearing a T-shirt bearing the logo “LGB Alliance”. Some people are said to have complained the T-shirt was anti-trans and the woman was told to turn it inside-out or she would have to leave.

The woman’s reaction to the situation was pretty much the reaction of everyone who’s ever been kicked out of a club: it wasn’t me. “I’ve just been removed,” she said, “because trans people, who I didn’t even see, said I was threatening to them... Don’t I have the right to support lesbians, gays and bisexuals?” Trans people, she went on, had the power to have her kicked out because they didn’t like an acronym on a T-shirt.

I realise the street outside a nightclub in the early hours of the morning is not the best place for nuance, but I wish we had more subtlety in this debate. My sympathy – instinctively and empirically – is with the nightclub; I am a supporter of the right of trans people to identify their gender and to have all the rights of that gender. But I also dislike the idea of people who do not agree with a particular view being excluded from a public place.

That said, I understand why many LGBT people dislike the LGB Alliance. Take their horrible website for a start. There’s nothing critics of trans reform seem to love more than pictures of trans women who do not “pass” as women, which may explain why the LGB Alliance website is full of pictures of beautiful, thin people and women who conform to traditional feminine images – they “look like women” in other words. There’s an unpleasant air of supremacy about the pictures and they make me deeply uncomfortable.

Some of the language on the site is also worrying. I was speaking to Michael Cashman, the co-founder of Stonewall, the other day, and, although we didn’t talk about the Glasgow case specifically, what he said on trans rights was interesting. Young people’s attitudes to gender are in advance of older people’s, he said, but he also believes some of the ways in which trans people have been portrayed are similar to the way gay men used to be portrayed – as a threat to children for example. “Dangerous to children” is a phrase that appears on the LGB website, along with multiple uses of the word “threat”. We have been here before.

The fact that some gay people have signed up to the LGB Alliance does not change its flaws. They do not explain, for instance, in what way the right to self-identification is a “mortal threat” to gay rights. They also do not appear to acknowledge that legislating for equality involves a balancing of rights and risks. And they certainly do not explain on whose authority they seek to remove the T from LGBT. They do not have that right.

I’m not saying their views are extreme – far from it, opposition to trans equality is not an unusual opinion, which is why we should take a nuanced view of the woman who was thrown out of Polo. What she was doing was insensitive and many people will have found her shirt offensive and unpleasant, but in Britain you are allowed to be insensitive, offensive and unpleasant if you want to be.

My advice to the woman, had she asked me, would have been to get over herself and not to go to a gay bar wearing that shirt, because why would you want to upset people in a place where they feel safe?

But my advice to the club would have been to let her stay. Anyone who goes to a gay bar and claims there’s no T in LGBT is being insensitive and provocative, but the gay bar can be better. It can say: we are a liberal, mature and progressive place; we are tolerant and we tolerate even you.