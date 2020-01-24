The filming of major productions in Glasgow boosted the city’s economy by almost £12.5 million last year, according to new figures.

Glasgow Film Office (GFO) said big-budget Hollywood films including oscar-nominated 1917 - co-written by Glasgow-born Krysty Wilson-Cairns - and award-winning tv dramas such as Succession - which features Scottish actor Brian Cox - setting up filming in the city “generated significant economic activity”.