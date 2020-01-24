The filming of major productions in Glasgow boosted the city’s economy by almost £12.5 million last year, according to new figures.
Glasgow Film Office (GFO) said big-budget Hollywood films including oscar-nominated 1917 - co-written by Glasgow-born Krysty Wilson-Cairns - and award-winning tv dramas such as Succession - which features Scottish actor Brian Cox - setting up filming in the city “generated significant economic activity”.
It comes as Glasgow is set to take a starring role as Gotham City in the latest Batman adaptation starring Robert Pattinson.
Council leader Susan Aitken said: “These latest figures point to the continuing attraction of Glasgow as a location for film production and, crucially, the successes of the council’s Film Office in facilitating that.
“Major productions like 1917 and Succession not only generate significant economy activity within the city but they profile what Glasgow has to offer to the film and broadcast industry, from our locations to our crews and facilities.
“The Glasgow Film Office team are pivotal to making all this happen, while minimising the impact on our residents and businesses.”
She added: “This approach has been so successful that I am sure we can look forward to hearing some super news about more major productions coming to Glasgow in the very near future.”
