Several people have been killed in a shooting in south-western Germany, police said.
Aalen police said the shooting took place shortly after midday in the town of Rot am See.
A suspect has been arrested.
Police said initial information suggests the victims and the suspect knew each other and there is no indication more suspects were involved.
More to follow.
