Almost 1,000 people have backed a petition to ban a US tourist from returning to Scotland as a booking agent for a company specialising in hunting trips after she posted pictures posing with a dead stag online.

Rebecca Wolfe Spradley proudly shared an image of herself having animal blood smeared on her face during a shooting holiday in December.

The Florida-based hunter also shared “sickening” photos posing with a downed stag from a trip to the Highlands and announced she would be returning to the country in October after linking up with a company called “Direct Sporting Lets”.

The firm advertises itself as providing “tailored hunting and fishing holidays” to a portfolio of “60 hand-picked Scottish estates.”

The firm has since had its website suspended.

However, campaigners have now lodged a move to bar the “bloodthirsty” hunter from re-entering Scotland, insisting Highland wildlife “deserves much better.”

Almost 1,000 people had backed the petition at 2pm on Friday

The petition, started by Brian Weir, reads: “Rebecca Wolfe is a person who likes to visit places and hunt the wildlife for fun and for trophy pics.”

“She then posts these pictures to social media gloating about the kills whilst her face covered in blood laughing.

“Her recent trip was to Scotland where she was hunting the Highland Stag and has pictures posted of her standing over the dead animal and it's blood over her face.”

It continues: “This is sickening to the people of Scotland and we deserve much better than this person being allowed to do this and also to publicly post about setting up other hunts within Scotland for her friends.”

“This needs stopped and the powers that be should ban her from hunting the Scottish wildlife for pleasure, we do not condone this and neither should the powers that be.

“We want it to be officially known that she will no longer be welcome hunt defenceless animals in our country.”