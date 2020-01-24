Plans to open a new JD Wetherspoons pub in a historic Glasgow building have been given the go-ahead.

The former Waverley Tearooms on 18 Moss Side Road in Shawlands will become the latest addition to the chain’s pub and restaurant portfolio.

The nearly century-old A-listed building had also been used to house the iconic Waverley Picture House, which opened in 1922, and later a bingo hall and snooker club.

Most recently the building had been used as the venue for Tusk bar and nightclub and Waverley Tearoom, which closed in 2017.

The approved application will see the building reopen, with plans for a beer garden in the roof also approved by Glasgow City Council.

Wetherspoons has also said that the new pub will attract 50 full time and part time jobs to the South Side neighbourhood.

They also plan to install accessible lifts for wheelchair users to access the building, as well as plans to expose original features such as columns which had previously been boarded up.

Planning documents state that the company do not plan to alter the structure of the outside of the building.

Developers applied for the use of the building in August 2019, with the decision being granted subject to condition January 23rd.

The new pub and restaurant will be the chain’s second in the area, with Sir John Stirling Maxwell on Kilmarnock Road.