Two patients tested for Coronavirus in Scotland have returned negative results, according to the Scottish Government.

All 14 people tested for coronavirus in the UK have now been given the all-clear but checks are ongoing on other people.

It was confirmed on Thursday that five people were undergoing checks in the country with cases suspected in both Edinburgh and Glasgow.

Four of the five tested were understood to be from China.

Scotland’s Chief Medical Officer Catherine Calderwood said: “Scotland is well prepared for these types of outbreaks – we have a proven track record of dealing with challenging health issues and the UK was one of the first countries in the world to develop a test for the new virus."

She added: “I am being kept fully informed about the precautionary steps being taken, including timely updates on the patients who are currently being tested."

Earlier, the Chief Medical Officer for England confirmed the risk to the public "remained low".

Professor Chris Whitty spoke following a meeting of the Government’s Cobra emergency committee in Whitehall, chaired by Health Secretary Matt Hancock.

All the people tested in the UK are thought to have visited Wuhan – the Chinese city where the outbreak originated.

In a statement, Professor Whitty said: “I am working closely with the other UK chief medical officers.

“We all agree that the risk to the UK public remains low, but there may well be cases in the UK at some stage.

“We have tried-and-tested measures in place to respond. The UK is well prepared for these types of incidents, with excellent readiness against infectious diseases.

“We have global experts monitoring the situation around the clock and have a strong track record of managing new forms of infectious disease.

“The UK has access to some of the best infectious disease and public health experts in the world.

“A public health hub will be set up in Heathrow from today. This consists of clinicians and other public health officials, in addition to existing port health measures.”

In an interview he said: “We think there’s a fair chance we may get some cases over time.

“Of course this depends on whether this continues for a long time, or whether this turns out to be something which is brought under control relatively quickly.”

He added: “I think we should definitely see this as a marathon, not a sprint, we need to have our entire response based on that principle.”

One of those cleared of the virus was Michael Hope, 45, who spent two days in quarantine this week after returning to Newcastle from Wuhan.

Meanwhile, the official death toll in China has risen to 26, with more than 830 confirmed cases.

The Chinese city of Wuhan is rapidly building a new 1,000-bed hospital to treat victims, while Disneyland Shanghai and parts of the Great Wall of China have been closed to visitors.

Reuters reported that hospitals in Wuhan are struggling to cope due to medical shortages.

Almost 30 million people and 10 cities in China are now facing travel restrictions.

Health Protection Scotland advised travellers returning from Wuhan who become unwell with sore throat, cough or breathing difficulty with or without fever, within 14 days of their return, should call their GP or NHS 24 to see if further assessment is needed.