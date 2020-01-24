A dog has tragically died and his owner was injured after being caught in the crossfire of a shooting.

Police said the white Maltichon pooch named Henry was killed during the incident in Cumbernauld on Thursday night.

The innocent pet was out walking with his owner who was also injured during attack which was targeted at a 27-year-old man.

The Glasgow Times understands that the woman was shot at and the bullet grazed her hand.

The force has now revealed the circumstances leading up to the targeted attack which also resulted in the man being taken to hospital to be treated for serious injuries.

They said four men in a silver Ford Focus drove into the street at around 6.55 pm.

Three of the thugs then got out of the car and chased the man while carrying a firearm, which was fired, and a bladed weapon.

The victim was taken to the hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries to his back.

Henry's owner, 52, suffered a minor injury to her hand but her dog died as a result of the firearm being discharged.

The suspects are described as wearing dark clothing and possibly balaclavas.

The silver Ford Focus was found burnt out Fannyside Mill, Moore Road, at Forrest Road near to Blackthorn Roundabout around 7.55pm that night. The partial registration is 67 ZKZ.

Armed cops attended alongside local officers as standard procedure.

The force's Major Investigation Team believes this was a targeted attack.

Detective Chief Inspector Gillian Grant said: "This was completely reckless and the fact this happened in a residential street shows the suspects had a complete disregard for the safety of the public.

"A woman who was simply walking her dog has been left absolutely devastated.

"There is an increased police presence in the area and reassurance patrols will be carried out. A team of detectives will be conducting CCTV and house-to-house enquiries.

"I would appeal to the public to contact us with any relevant information about this attack. I would ask specifically if anyone witnessed the attack or saw a silver Ford Focus shortly before or after the incident to contact us.

"Could I appeal to anyone driving in the Eastfield Road and Dullater Road area last night around 6.55 pm to check dashcam footage and contact us."

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting incident number 3095 of 23 January 2020, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.