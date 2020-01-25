A Bloody Sunday memorial march has taken place in Glasgow this afternoon.
Early figures suggested around 600 members of Republican group West of Scotland Band Alliance were marching through Glasgow to "highlight what happened on Bloody Sunday in Derry" on January 30, 1972.
A counter-protest was held by a far-right group, the National Defence League with 50 protesters gathering at Sauchiehall Street.
Renfield Street, Union Street and Clyde Street saw the march being temporarily suspended as demonstrators blocked the pathways.
There was a heavy police presence throughout the city during the march
