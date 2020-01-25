A police appeal has been launched in Dorset after a man 'ripped a bakery counter apart' after dropping a £1 coin, police say.
Officers are calling for information after the incident, which happened at Greggs in Saxon Square, Christchurch just after 4.40pm on December 28 2019.
Police say a man walked into the shop to buy a pastry, but became "aggressive" when he dropped a £1 coin behind the counter that staff were unable to find.
He then began ripping the counter apart, causing damage which cost more than £2,000 to repair.
PC Kelly Cole, of East Dorset police, has released a CCTV image of a man she wants to track down as part of the investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact officers via dorset.police.uk or by calling 101, quoting occurrence number 55190202765.
