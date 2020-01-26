MORE than 70 organisations have penned an open letter to Scottish politicians expressing their support for gender reforms and transgender rights.
Dozens of LGBT groups across the country have today written to MSPs about “attempts ... to isolate the trans community from the wider LGBT community”.
It comes amid the highly-polarised debate on the Scottish Government’s proposals for reforming the Gender Recognition Act (GRA), which would allow transgender people to self-declare their gender.
The reforms have come under fire from women’s rights groups and others who claim predators could use them to enter women’s spaces by pretending to be female.
Transgender Scots say they have been targets of hate crime more often than before the debate started, particularly on social media, with many now afraid to speak out.
Today, 72 groups have signed an open letter in support of the GRA reforms, which reads: “We are resolute and united in support of trans equality and human rights ... and today reaffirm our support for trans people and equality. We stand for LGBT equality alongside equality for all other groups – there is no real equality unless it is equality for all.”
Signed by sports groups, health charities, independence-supporting groups, Pride organisations and police-affiliated LGBT groups, the letter goes on: “We have been concerned by attempts by some to isolate the trans community from the wider LGBT community; this goes against everything we stand for. Trans people are the women, men, and non-binary people that they say they are.”
On reform of gender recognition, the letter states: “We stand in support of a reformed [GRA] that enables trans people to more smoothly change their birth certificates to match their lives and other identity documents.”
Dr Rebecca Crowther, policy co-ordinator at the Equality Network, said: “We know that an overwhelming majority of the LGBT community support trans equality. The LGBT groups and organisations that have signed this letter prove just that.
“It is vital that the LGBT community and allies continue to stand together to ensure that Scotland continues to be a progressive and inclusive country for all and that this is reflected in policy and legislation.”
Stuart Duffy, founder of LGBT media website Pink Saltire, said: “This unprecedented demonstration of support and solidarity sends a clear message that we will not be divided on this issue.
“Trans and non-binary people have been, and continue to be, absolutely critical in the fight for LGBT equality and we will not abandon them or deny their existence as others would.”
'Together'
We are LGBT groups, and organisations working for LGBT equality, from all over Scotland.
The LGBT community in Scotland, and our allies, have worked together for a better Scotland, changing this country for the better of all its people and challenging sexual orientation and gender reassignment discrimination.
In this journey we have learned that as an LGBT community we are stronger when we are united.
In all our progress in working towards our shared goal of equality for all, we have proudly recognised and valued the range of needs and priorities within our diverse community.
Recently, we have been concerned by attempts by some to isolate the trans community from the wider LGBT community; this goes against everything we stand for.
Trans people are the women, men, and non-binary people that they say they are.
We are resolute and united in support of trans equality and human rights, as we have always been, and today reaffirm our support for trans people and equality.
We stand for LGBT equality alongside equality for all other groups – there is no real equality unless it is equality for all.
We stand for full inclusion in the census. People must be allowed to record their own sexual orientation, even if they use less common terms. Trans people must be allowed to record the sex in which they live.
We stand in support of a reformed Gender Recognition Act that enables trans people to more smoothly change their birth certificates to match their lives and other identity documents.
Signed:
Aberdeen LGBTQ+ Forum
Amazing Gracies
Auld Reekie Roller Derby
Ayrshire LGBT+ Education Network
Ayrshire LGBTQ
Ayrshire Pride
Bute LGBT+
Bute Pride
Caledonian Thebans RFC
Colinton Squashers
ConnexONS Fife
Dumfries & Galloway LGBT Plus
Dundee Frontrunners
Dundee Pride
Dundee University LGBT+ Society
Dunoon Pride
Edinburgh Frontrunners
Edinburgh Racqueteers
Edinburgh STRIDE
Edinburgh University Staff Pride Network
Equality Network
Four Pillars
Free Pride Glasgow
Glasgow Alphas RFC
Grampian Pride
Hebridean Pride
Highland LGBT Forum
Highland Pride
Hiv Scotland
HotScots FC
LEAP Sports Scotland
LGBT Health and Wellbeing
LGBT Unity
LGBT Youth Scotland
LGBT+ Conservatives
LGBT+ Labour Scotland
Moray LGBT
NetworQ Orkney
Oban Pride
Orkney Pride
Out for Independence
Out On Sundays
PCS Proud
Perth Parrots Floorball Club
Perthshire Pride
Pink Saltire
Pride East Kilbride
Pride Edinburgh
Pride Glasgow
Pride in the Borders
Pride Proms Project
Pride Saltire - East Lothian
Queer Ephemera
Queer Napier
Rainbow Glasgaroos
Rainbow Greens
Saltire Thistle FC
Scene Alba Magazine
Scene Radio
Scottish Borders LGBT Equality
Scottish LGBTI Police Association
Sisters Scotland
SQIFF
Stirling University LGBTQ+ Society
Stonewall Scotland
SX Health
Terrence Higgins Trust Scotland
Time For Inclusive Education
Vale Pride
Waverley Care
West Lothian Pride
Winter Pride Scotland
