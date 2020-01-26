MORE than 70 organisations have penned an open letter to Scottish politicians expressing their support for gender reforms and transgender rights.

Dozens of LGBT groups across the country have today written to MSPs about “attempts ... to isolate the trans community from the wider LGBT community”.

It comes amid the highly-polarised debate on the Scottish Government’s proposals for reforming the Gender Recognition Act (GRA), which would allow transgender people to self-declare their gender.

The reforms have come under fire from women’s rights groups and others who claim predators could use them to enter women’s spaces by pretending to be female.

Transgender Scots say they have been targets of hate crime more often than before the debate started, particularly on social media, with many now afraid to speak out.

Today, 72 groups have signed an open letter in support of the GRA reforms, which reads: “We are resolute and united in support of trans equality and human rights ... and today reaffirm our support for trans people and equality. We stand for LGBT equality alongside equality for all other groups – there is no real equality unless it is equality for all.”

Signed by sports groups, health charities, independence-supporting groups, Pride organisations and police-affiliated LGBT groups, the letter goes on: “We have been concerned by attempts by some to isolate the trans community from the wider LGBT community; this goes against everything we stand for. Trans people are the women, men, and non-binary people that they say they are.”

On reform of gender recognition, the letter states: “We stand in support of a reformed [GRA] that enables trans people to more smoothly change their birth certificates to match their lives and other identity documents.”

Dr Rebecca Crowther, policy co-ordinator at the Equality Network, said: “We know that an overwhelming majority of the LGBT community support trans equality. The LGBT groups and organisations that have signed this letter prove just that.

“It is vital that the LGBT community and allies continue to stand together to ensure that Scotland continues to be a progressive and inclusive country for all and that this is reflected in policy and legislation.”

Stuart Duffy, founder of LGBT media website Pink Saltire, said: “This unprecedented demonstration of support and solidarity sends a clear message that we will not be divided on this issue.

“Trans and non-binary people have been, and continue to be, absolutely critical in the fight for LGBT equality and we will not abandon them or deny their existence as others would.”

'Together'

We are LGBT groups, and organisations working for LGBT equality, from all over Scotland.

The LGBT community in Scotland, and our allies, have worked together for a better Scotland, changing this country for the better of all its people and challenging sexual orientation and gender reassignment discrimination.

In this journey we have learned that as an LGBT community we are stronger when we are united.

In all our progress in working towards our shared goal of equality for all, we have proudly recognised and valued the range of needs and priorities within our diverse community.

Recently, we have been concerned by attempts by some to isolate the trans community from the wider LGBT community; this goes against everything we stand for.

Trans people are the women, men, and non-binary people that they say they are.

We are resolute and united in support of trans equality and human rights, as we have always been, and today reaffirm our support for trans people and equality.

We stand for LGBT equality alongside equality for all other groups – there is no real equality unless it is equality for all.

We stand for full inclusion in the census. People must be allowed to record their own sexual orientation, even if they use less common terms. Trans people must be allowed to record the sex in which they live.

We stand in support of a reformed Gender Recognition Act that enables trans people to more smoothly change their birth certificates to match their lives and other identity documents.

Signed:

Aberdeen LGBTQ+ Forum

Amazing Gracies

Auld Reekie Roller Derby

Ayrshire LGBT+ Education Network

Ayrshire LGBTQ

Ayrshire Pride

Bute LGBT+

Bute Pride

Caledonian Thebans RFC

Colinton Squashers

ConnexONS Fife

Dumfries & Galloway LGBT Plus

Dundee Frontrunners

Dundee Pride

Dundee University LGBT+ Society

Dunoon Pride

Edinburgh Frontrunners

Edinburgh Racqueteers

Edinburgh STRIDE

Edinburgh University Staff Pride Network

Equality Network

Four Pillars

Free Pride Glasgow

Glasgow Alphas RFC

Grampian Pride

Hebridean Pride

Highland LGBT Forum

Highland Pride

Hiv Scotland

HotScots FC

LEAP Sports Scotland

LGBT Health and Wellbeing

LGBT Unity

LGBT Youth Scotland

LGBT+ Conservatives

LGBT+ Labour Scotland

Moray LGBT

NetworQ Orkney

Oban Pride

Orkney Pride

Out for Independence

Out On Sundays

PCS Proud

Perth Parrots Floorball Club

Perthshire Pride

Pink Saltire

Pride East Kilbride

Pride Edinburgh

Pride Glasgow

Pride in the Borders

Pride Proms Project

Pride Saltire - East Lothian

Queer Ephemera

Queer Napier

Rainbow Glasgaroos

Rainbow Greens

Saltire Thistle FC

Scene Alba Magazine

Scene Radio

Scottish Borders LGBT Equality

Scottish LGBTI Police Association

Sisters Scotland

SQIFF

Stirling University LGBTQ+ Society

Stonewall Scotland

SX Health

Terrence Higgins Trust Scotland

Time For Inclusive Education

Vale Pride

Waverley Care

West Lothian Pride

Winter Pride Scotland