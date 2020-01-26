Thousands of people took part in an independence march in Inverness yesterday.

SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford, SNP MP Drew Hendry and Green MSP John Finnie all attended the march, with organisers claiming up to 10,000 people attended.

The Inverness Freedom March started at Walker Park before travelling through the city centre to finish at Loch Ness.

Organiser Eilidh Mckenzie said that the turnout was greater than she expected and that she had arranged the march so that she too could take part in a march without travelling. She said: “There were marches organised for Edinburgh and Glasgow but nothing for up here and not everyone here can travel to the other cities.

“I have two young children who have both got autism so going there was quite impossible for me.

All pictures by Peter Campbell