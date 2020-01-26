Cow & Gate and Tesco are recalling 15 types of baby food jars as a "precautionary measure" amid fears some may have been tampered with.

The recall only involves these specific varieties sold in UK stores and state no other baby products have been affected.

The Food Standards Agency is advising parents do not feed any of the listed products to their babies as the possible tampering may present a safety risk.

The recalled products are as follows:

Cow & Gate Butternut Squash Chicken & Pasta 7+ months 200g jar

Cow & Gate Courgette & Hake Rice 7+ months 200g jar

Cow & Gate Creamy Cauliflower Cheese 7+ months 200g jar

Cow & Gate Garden Pea & Turkey 7+ months 200g jar

Cow & Gate Potato Spinach & Beef 7+ months 200g jar

Cow & Gate Potato & Turkey Roast 7+ months 200g jar

Cow & Gate Spaghetti Bolognese 7+ months 200g jar

Cow & Gate Succulent Pork Casserole 7+ months 200g jar

Cow & Gate Tasty Cottage Pie 7+ months 200g jar

Cow & Gate Tomato & Courgette Pasta 7+ months 200g jar

Cow & Gate Yummy Harvest Chicken 7+ months 200g jar

Cow & Gate Apple Crumble 7+ months 200g jar

Cow & Gate Banana Crumble 7+ months 200g jar

Cow & Gate Peach Apple & Kiwi 7+ months 200g jar

Cow & Gate Rice Pudding 7+ months 200g jar

The products can be returned to Tesco for a full refund. Cow & Gate 7+ months jars sold in other supermarkets have not been affected and nor have other varieties of the brand.

Consumers can continue to buy and use these products bought from other retailers in "complete confidence", the companies said.

Any additional concerns can be taken up with either Tesco or Cow & Gate.

Both corporations have apologised for any inconvenience caused by this recall.

"We regret that this incident has happened and we are sorry for the concern and the inconvenience that this recall may cause," Tesco and Cow & Gate said.