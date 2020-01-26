A new poll carried out by Survation, on behalf of Progress Scotland, has found that 61% believe the Scottish Government should decide on the holding of a future Scottish independence referendum.

39% of the 1,019 respondents believed that such a decision should be taken by Westminster instead.

The poll was conducted by Survation for polling and research think-tank Progress Scotland from 20-22nd January 2020 with a sample of 1,019 respondents in Scotland.

Respondents were also asked if a pro-independence majority is elected to the Scottish Parliament in the 2021 Holyrood election - should the Scottish Parliament should or should not have the power to decide when a future independence referendum is held. 58% said that in such a case Holyrood should have the power, while 42% believe Westminster should.

Progress Scotland Managing Director Angus Robertson said: “There is a strong majority amongst voters in Scotland that it should be the Scottish Parliament that decides on the future holding of an independence referendum.

"Last week UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson declined the request from First Minister Nicola Sturgeon for Holyrood to have the powers over such a vote. Scottish public opinion appears to be on the side of the Scottish Government and Parliament which has voted in favour of such a move. Not only is there strong support from SNP and ‘Yes’ voters, but also from a significant minority of Labour and ‘No’ voters”.