More than 50 people have now been tested for coronavirus in the UK, but there are still no confirmed cases, according to the Department of Health (DoH).
As of Sunday afternoon, 52 people across England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland had been tested for the deadly flu-like virus, but all tests were confirmed as negative.
Another person suspected of having coronavirus in Scotland has now been tested, the Scottish Government has said.
On Thursday, five patients were confirmed as being tested for the infection, but ministers announced they had been given the all-clear on Friday.
READ MORE: UK ministers consider emergency airlift of Britons trapped in Wuhan, epicentre of coronavirus
It was revealed on Saturday that an additional person had also tested negative for the virus.
Health Protection Scotland has urged travellers returning from Wuhan who become unwell within a fortnight from a sore throat, cough or breathing difficulties to call their GP or NHS 24.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.