In the last four years, Britain has changed.

We have seen the Beast from the East, royal weddings and births, and encountered the devastating events of Grenfell Tower and the Manchester Arena terror attack.

But in politics, while dates have been postponed and party leadership contested, January 31 is finally upon us, and with it, our exit from the European Union.

But off the back of the years of back and forth negotiations and elections, what does our country's political spectrum look like as we leave?

In December last year, Britain held a rare Christmas-time general election, which saw the Conservatives take home a landslide victory.

In total, 81 seats changed hands, with the Conservatives making 58 gains but losing ten seats, Labour gaining one seat but losing 61, and the SNP gaining 14 seats and losing one.

Between them, Conservatives and Labour won 76% of the UK vote - a far cry from the 82.3% in 2017, but a substantial increase than the 67.2% combined vote share they won in 2015.



In Scotland, the SNP took home another country-wide victory, claiming 48 seats out of its 52 on offer.

As a result, they are looking to press forward with plans to hold a second referendum on Scottish independence, with the First Minister expected to make a statement regarding next steps on Friday

The Prime Minister has already rejected Nicola Sturgeon's calls for a Section 30 order, which would grant Holyrood the necessary powers to hold such a vote.

