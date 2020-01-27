A NEW Alliance to tackle homelessness and rough sleeping in Glasgow is to be set up.

The plan is to bring together organisations to provide services focusing on rough sleeping and providing accommodation and support.

The aim, which Glasgow has signed up to as one of the Institute of Global Homelessness Vanguard Cities, is to see a 75% reduction in rough sleeping in the city by the end of this year and to end it altogether by 2030.

The Glasgow Alliance is designed to change how services are delivered to address problems that have existed for many years.

A council report admits problems with the current way of working.

It states: “It is recognised that Glasgow City Council faces many challenges in meeting the needs of those at risk of, or experiencing homelessness.

“It is also acknowledged that the current models of support, referral and access arrangements contribute to ongoing levels of unmet need and longer duration of stay in homelessness services.”

The Alliance will be responsible for emergency accommodation services, supported accommodation, Care homes, street outreach services and Housing First.

The council as the statutory housing authority with legal responsibility for homelessness, will still be responsible for the temporary furnished flats, bed and breakfast budget, homelessness services for refugees and prisoners and out of hours homelessness.

Last month it was announced the Housing Regulator was to start an inquiry into homelessness services in the city and how the council provides people with emergency and temporary accommodation.

A regulator report had identified weaknesses in the council’s performance, notably a failure to house people quickly enough.

The council said it is now working closely with the Housing Regulator and the Scottish Government to improve its services relating to immediate housing need.

A council report by Pat Togher, head of Public Protection, said: “Both are interested in and supportive of the Council’s proposal to develop the Glasgow Alliance to End Homelessness as part of the solution.”

He said it would aim to reduce the length of time people remain in homelessness services and work with housing providers to get people into mainstream tenancies quicker.

Alliance approaches have been tried in cities in England and further afield including New Zealand.

The Glasgow plan is to have between six and eight partner organisations who will deliver services jointly.

A council spokesman said: “This is a genuine collaboration between partners to develop new approaches to tackle a complex social issue, while making best use of resources.

“It is ambitious and innovative and Glasgow is pioneering this way of working within the UK.”