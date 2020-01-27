The Herald is this week expanding its business coverage with the launch of a daily page dedicated to opinion, insight and analysis.
Our Business Voices commentary page will feature articles from staff writers and a range of senior figures in the business world. There will be new weekly columns from business writers Scott Wright and Mark Williamson. And there will be an extra weekly column from business editor Ian McConnell, in addition to his Friday Called to Account column.
Business Voices, also available online, will focus on key economic and business issues, and on topics of crucial importance to particular sectors, including oil and gas, financial services, tourism, food and drink, technology and retail.
Insight into key legal sector issues and leadership will also feature.
Business Voices will include interviews with entrepreneurs, and share the experiences of people running the small and medium-sized enterprises that are so crucial to Scotland’s economy and labour market.
Read the latest Scottish business news from our key writers
Mr McConnell said: “This is an exciting development as The Herald expands its business coverage, harnessing the expertise and sector specialisms of our staff writers. Business Voices will feature insight from senior figures in the business community, and those running the firms that are creating economic wealth and providing valuable employment.
“I hope you enjoy our expanded section.”
