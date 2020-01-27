IT IS a majestic image of snow clouds swirling around the peak of Buachaille Etive Mor and the stunning photograph has been named the winner of Trail magazine’s 2019 UK Mountain Photo of the Year Award.

Ray Smith, who runs a YouTube channel, Renegade Scot, which covers his wild camping adventures, took the picture but admitted he had been hoping to capture a dramatic sunrise image that morning. But he said he was thrilled at winning the competition.