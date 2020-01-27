IT IS a majestic image of snow clouds swirling around the peak of Buachaille Etive Mor and the stunning photograph has been named the winner of Trail magazine’s 2019 UK Mountain Photo of the Year Award.
Ray Smith, who runs a YouTube channel, Renegade Scot, which covers his wild camping adventures, took the picture but admitted he had been hoping to capture a dramatic sunrise image that morning. But he said he was thrilled at winning the competition.
Mr Smith, who was delighted to win all the same, said: “Buachaille Etive Mor is such an iconic mountain image that I never tire of photographing it.
"On the day I visited the cloud parted briefly, giving me the opportunity to capture a few quick shots before the mountain disappeared from view again.
"I was lucky to be in the right place at the right time. I was very surprised to win because the level of entries this year was amazing.”
Mr Smith won camera equipment worth £1,700. The other winning images, above from left to right, are of the Lake District, Snowdonia and the Isle of Arran.
UK Mountain Photo of the Year is an annual competition and the 2019 contest was its sixth year. It attracted almost 1,500 entries.
