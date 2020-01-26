SNOW and ice is expected to bring travel disruption to large parts of Scotland from just after midnight on Monday.

The Met Office has issued yellow weather warnings about snow and ice cover much of Scotland covering thew hole of Monday as temperatures plunge to below freezing.

Northern Scotland will be hit with snow and ice, while the central belt and southern Scotland are expected to endure slippery conditions on road and pavements.

The forecasters say some roads and railways will be affected with longer journey times by car, train or bus.

It warned to expect some injuries from "slips and falls" on icy surfaces.

And driers were urged to beware of "icy patches" on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths.

The ice warning for central and southern Scotland lasts till 10am on Monday, while the snow and ice warning lasts all day.

A Met Office spokesperson said: "An area of rain and hill snow will move eastwards across northern England, southern and central Scotland on Sunday night.

"As this clears surface temperatures will rapidly fall below freezing with ice expected to form quite widely, though coastal areas seeing more limited icy stretches.

"Hill snow is expected above around 100 m in central Scotland and above around 300 m in southern Scotland and the far north of England with 2-6 cm of snow possible, mainly for central Scotland".