A MAN has been rescued after becoming trapped in a cave on a cliff trail in Fife.

The hiker had become marooned as the rising tide trapped him in a cove on the chain walk in Elie.

He had been taking on the 500-yard trail when the tide rushed in, leaving him stranded.

Crew from RNLI Anstruther rushed to the scene after receving the man's urgent call for help.

He was transferred to the all-weather Kingdom of Fife lifeboat and assessed by crew.

No injuries were reported and the rambler wa safely taken back to Elie harbour.

Anstruther lifeboat coxswain Michael Bruce praised the actions of the casualty when he found himself in difficulty.

He said: ‘The chain walk is a popular local walk and this gentleman did exactly the right thing when in difficulty. We would like to take this opportunity to remind all coastal walkers to call for help if in difficulty rather than enter the water or scale the cliffs. "