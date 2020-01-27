Meghan Markle's father Thomas has claimed his daughter has 'never had a problem with racism' in her life or in the UK.

Mr Markle appeared on Good Morning Britain for the first time since the Sussexes made the decision to stand down as senior royals and move to Canada.

He said any criticism his daughter has received for quitting as a royal is not laced with racism.

He said: "There has never been a problem in terms of race with Meghan, at her school any place and I haven't noticed it in England at all.

"England is far more liberal than the US in terms of being racist, I don’t think she’s being bullied at all."

READ MORE: Queen hails 'very constructive discussions' over future of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

The 75-year-old criticised the pair's decision to move and branded it 'embarrassing' as he spoke to hosts Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid live on Monday.

"As far as what they've decided to do it's, to me, embarrassing," he said. "They married into royalty, they knew what they were getting themselves into."

The duo announced their intentions to step down from their royal duties earlier this year, and decided to reside between Canada and Britain.

The Queen issued a statement in support of the Duke of Duchess of Sussex following a crisis summit saying the royal family “respect and understand” their desire for a “new life”.

"It just doesn't work to be going to another country," Mr Markle said of the decision.

The Duchess of Sussex's father also spoke of the pair's relationship with the Queen, and said he sympathised with her.

"I think they've hurt the Queen, they've hurt the royalty," he said.

"I'm a little embarrassed for them and feeling very sorry for the Queen."

He has also said he is willing to testify against his daughter as part of Meghan's legal action against three newspapers.

READ MORE: Harry and Meghan 'will pursue legal action' over invasive photographers

He is the main witness for Associated Newspapers, owner of the Mail on Sunday and MailOnline, in its response to Meghan’s legal action over an article featuring parts of a handwritten letter to her father.

The duchess’s defence is seeking damages from the publisher for alleged misuse of private information, copyright infringement and breach of the Data Protection Act.

“I’ll see Meghan in court,” Mr Markle said to The Sun.

“I wish it hadn’t come to this, but I will certainly testify against the things that have been said about me.

“When me and Meghan end up in a courtroom together, it will be quite stunning for everybody.”