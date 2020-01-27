The BBC has issued an apology after mistakenly using footage of basketball player LeBron James in its coverage of the death of Kobe Bryant.

The five-time NBA champion and two-time Olympic gold medallist died alongside his 13-year-old daughter Gianna in the incident in California on Sunday morning.

Kobe Bryant was hailed as an “extraordinary” athlete, devoted father and an inspiration to millions around the world after the basketball great died in a helicopter crash at the age of 41, with news of his death sparking an outpouring of grief across the globe.

In their coverage of the death, the BBC's 10 o'clock news segment on the death of Bryant mistakenly included footage of basketball superstar Lebron James.

Paul Royall, editor of BBC News at Six and Ten, apologised for the mistake and blamed “human error”.

In tonight’s coverage of the death of Kobe Bryant on #BBCNewsTen we mistakenly used pictures of LeBron James in one section of the report. We apologise for this human error which fell below our usual standards on the programme. — Paul Royall (@paulroyall) January 26, 2020

The BBC mistakenly used footage of LeBron James, pictured

BBC newsreader Reeta Chakrabarti also read a brief statement following the mistake saying: "In our coverage of the death of Kobe Bryant, in one section of the report, we mistakenly showed pictures of another basketball player, LeBron James.

"We do apologise for the error.”

Kobe Bryant and LeBron James don't even look similar. If the BBC hired more black producers and editors, appalling mistakes like this simply would not happen.pic.twitter.com/kdX6e5XNnf — David Lammy (@DavidLammy) January 27, 2020

Labour MP David Lammy tweeted: “Kobe Bryant and LeBron James don't even look similar. If the BBC hired more black producers and editors, appalling mistakes like this simply would not happen.”

The broadcaster was heavily criticised for the error online.

One Twitter user said: “Who cut this????? BBC news using footage of Lebron James instead of Kobe Bryant in their obit!!!!! IT EVEN SAYS JAMES ON HIS SHIRT.”

Another wrote: “Can you explain why you showed footage of LeBron James rather than Kobe on the Bbc1 10pm news? Pathetic BBC!!!”

And another commented: “Absolute schoolboy error.”

Los Angeles Sheriff Alex Villanueva said nine people, including the pilot, had died in the crash but was awaiting the coroner’s report before confirming any identities as it would be “inappropriate” to do so.

