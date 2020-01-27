Basketball great Kobe Bryant, who has died in a helicopter crash at the age of 41, also won an Oscar in 2018.
The five-time NBA champion and two-time Olympic gold medallist died alongside his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others in the incident in California on Sunday.
In 2015, Bryant announced his retirement from basketball in the following letter, which was turned into an animated short film that won an Oscar at the 90th Academy Awards.
READ MORE: Tributes flood in for NBA great Kobe Bryant and 13-year-old daughter Gianna after helicopter crash
Loading
My love letter to basketball, Directed & Animated by @GlenKeanePrd, Original Score by John Williams. Link in bio. #DearBasketball @go90sports
From the moment I started rolling my dad’s tube socks and shooting imaginary game-winning shots in the Great Western Forum, I knew one thing was real:
I fell in love with you.
A love so deep I gave you my all – from my mind and body, to my spirit and soul.
As a six-year-old boy deeply in love with you, I never saw the end of the tunnel. I only saw myself running out of one.
And so I ran. I ran up and down every court, after every loose ball for you.
You asked for my hustle; I gave you my heart, because it came with so much more.
I played through the sweat and the hurt, not because challenge called me but because you called me.
I did everything for you, because that’s what you do when someone makes you feel as alive as you’ve made me feel.
You gave a six-year-old boy his Laker dream and I’ll always love you for it.
But I can’t love you obsessively for much longer.
This season is all I have left to give.
My heart can take the pounding, my mind can handle the grind, but my body knows it’s time to say goodbye and that’s OK. I’m ready to let you go.
I want you to know now so we both can savour every moment we have left together. The good and the bad.
We have given each other all that we have.
And we both know, no matter what I do next, I’ll always be that kid with the rolled up socks, garbage can in the corner, five seconds on the clock, ball in my hands.
Five… four… three… two… one…
Love you always,
Kobe
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.