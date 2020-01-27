A Scottish wrestler has become the first Brit to win the men's WWE Royal Rumble.

Drew McIntyre eliminated American lad Roman Reigns to win the coveted title, just three years after his return to the ring.

The 34-year-old from Ayr has now bagged himself a place at Wrestlemania, where he is set to challenge either Brock Lesnar or Bray Wyatt.

READ MORE: Drew McIntyre to be inducted into ICW's Hall of Fame

It is the first time a sportsman from Britain has won the title.

The genuine emotion coming out of Drew McIntyre right now. He worked so hard for this moment. A moment he probably wasn’t sure would even come. Can’t help but be happy for the guy. #WWE #RoyalRumble — Scott Fishman (@smFISHMAN) January 27, 2020

And the Scottish Psychopath dedicated his win to his wife, Kaitlyn.

Meanwhile, Charlotte Flair went on to win the women's Rumble after topping the bookie's favourite Shayna Baszler.

Elsewhere in the women's, Bayley, Becky Lynch and The Fiend retained their world championships against Lacey Evans, Asuka and Daniel Bryan respectively.