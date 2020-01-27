Tributes to Kobe Bryant were paid all around the world after the death of the former basketball great.

The 41-year-old, a five-time NBA champion, died in a helicopter crash alongside his 13-year-old daughter Gianna in California on Sunday morning.

Here, we look at some of the tributes.

Houston Rockets centre Tyson Chandler, guard Austin Rivers and forward P.J. Tucker reacted during a tributeHouston Rockets centre Tyson Chandler, guard Austin Rivers and forward PJ Tucker reacted during a tribute (David Zalubowski/AP)
An attendee took a photo of a mural featuring Kobe Bryant inside the Staples CenterAn attendee took a photo of a mural featuring Bryant inside the LA Lakers’ Staples Center (Chris Pizzello/AP)
Flowers were laid at the Staples CentreFlowers were laid at the Staples Centre (Chris Pizzello/AP)
Fans took photos of artwork featuring the former Los Angeles LakerFans took photos of artwork featuring the former Los Angeles Laker (Chris Pizzello/AP)
Actress Sibley Scoles arrived at the Grammy Awards with the numbers 24 and 8 on her arm in honour of BryantActress Sibley Scoles arrived at the Grammy Awards with the numbers 24 and 8 on her arm in honour of Bryant (Jordan Strauss/AP)
Dharma Brown, an eight-year-old, paid her respectsDharma Brown, an eight-year-old, paid her respects (Chris Pizzello/AP)
The exterior of Madison Square Garden was coloured orange and purpleThe exterior of Madison Square Garden was coloured orange and purple (Kathy Willens/AP)
Bryant's image was shown on a billboard outside the Staples CenterBryant’s image was shown on a billboard outside the Staples Center (Matt Hartman/AP)
Players and fans observed a moment of silence before the game between the Phoenix Suns and the Memphis Grizzlies Players and fans observed a moment of silence before the game between the Phoenix Suns and the Memphis Grizzlies (Brandon Dill/AP)
Bryant's Lakers jerseys were on display at the Staples Center Bryant’s Lakers jerseys were on display at the Staples Center (Matt Sayles/AP)
New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart was one of several players to personalise their trainers with messages New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart was one of several players to personalise their trainers with messages (Gerald Herbert/AP)
More tributes were laid More tributes were laid (Richard Vogel/AP)
Paris St Germain forward Neymar used his celebration to pay tribute after scoring against LilleParis St Germain forward Neymar used his celebration to pay tribute after scoring against Lille (Michel Spingler/AP)
Orlando Magic fans held up bannersOrlando Magic fans held up banners (Reinhold Matay/AP)
There was a memorial near the Staples CenterThere was a memorial near the Staples Center (Michael Owen Baker/AP)
Alicia Keys led the tributes at the Grammy AwardsAlicia Keys led the tributes at the Grammy Awards (Matt Styles/AP)
Tennis player Coco Gauff had a tribute on her trainers at the Australian OpenTennis player Coco Gauff had a tribute on her trainers at the Australian Open (Dita Alangkara/AP)
Nick Kyrgios wore a Lakers shirt during his warm-up for his Australian Open clash with Rafael NadalNick Kyrgios wore a Lakers shirt whilst warming-up for his Australian Open clash with Rafael Nadal (Andy Wong/AP)
Flowers were left at the “House of Kobe” basketball court in Valenzuela (Aaron Favila/AP)