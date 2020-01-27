NICOLA Sturgeon will set out the “next steps” in her campaign to secure a second independence referendum on Friday, it has been announced.

The Scottish Parliament will also be asked to back another referendum on Wednesday, in a bid to reassert “the principle that it is the right of the people of Scotland to determine their future”.

It comes as it was confirmed the European flag will fly from the Scottish Government’s headquarters, St Andrews House, on Friday and over the weekend in defiance of Brexit.

Ms Sturgeon has said she wants to hold a second independence vote later this year.

She said: “Friday will be a sad day for Scotland as we are taken out of the European Union against our will.

“While the impacts on business and citizens may not be immediate, there is no doubt that from 11pm on Friday 31st January there will have been a material change in Scotland’s circumstances against the wishes of the vast majority of people in Scotland.

“It will also be clear that a future in Europe can only be achieved by Scotland becoming an independent country – and it is hope of a better future that must now be our focus.

“This week I will ask Parliament to endorse the mandate the people have given us to put the question of Scotland’s future back to them in a new public vote.

“On Friday, I will then set out the next steps as we continue the campaign to secure Scotland’s future as an independent nation.”

Wednesday’s Holyrood debate, which will be opened by Ms Sturgeon, comes after polling showed 61 per cent of people believe the decision on a referendum should be taken by the Scottish Parliament.

Her speech on Friday will be followed by SNP figures attending community events and vigils around the country to mark Scotland’s “unwanted exit from the European Union”.

Meanwhile, the Scottish Government will relaunch “Hey Europe” – part of the Scotland is Open campaign – in countries across the EU “as part of efforts to protect Scotland’s economy and population from negative attitudes toward the UK as a result of Brexit and to encourage European citizens to continue to visit, work and live in Scotland”.

The motion which will be voted on in Holyrood on Wednesday reads: “The Scottish Parliament recognises the sovereign right of the Scottish people to determine the form of Government best suited to their needs, agrees with the cross-party Smith Commission report published after the 2014 referendum and backed by the UK Government that ‘nothing in this report prevents Scotland becoming an independent country in the future should the people of Scotland so choose’; agrees there has been a material change in circumstances since 2014 and that a referendum should be held so that the people of Scotland can decide if they wish to become an independent country, and calls on the UK Government to reach an agreement with the Scottish Government on such a referendum taking place on a date and in a manner determined by the Scottish Parliament, and which the Scottish Government proposes should take place in 2020.”