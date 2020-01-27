Climate change activists are to set up a camp outside a controversial chemical plant in Fife during the summer.

Climate Camp Scotland - which has close links with the Extinction Rebellion group - will spend five days outside the Mossmorran complex, home to plants belonging to petrochemical giants ExxonMobil and Shell.

The plant was forced to suspend operations in August after hundreds of locals lodged complaints over ‘unplanned flaring incidents’ which sent thick plumes of smoke across Fife.

The facility initially planned to reopen in November, but the reactivation was delayed until earlier this month.

Over 80 members of the group voted to set up camp on the site during a long weekend in June or July.

Their website states they want to "shut down the fossil fuel industry, ensure a just transition for communities and workers and create a world which is defined by fairness, not inequality".

James Glen, chairman of the Mossmorran Action Group, told BBC Scotland: "We're very excited that Mossmorran has been chosen as a focus for climate action, and very grateful for the support that this will bring from activists in Scotland and further afield.

"Mossmorran is Scotland's third worst polluter, an essential link in the manufacture of plastics and a major recipient of fracked gas from the US.

"Despite all the rhetoric about a climate emergency and just transition, the Scottish government has done nothing about Mossmorran apart from rubber-stamping a £140m investment by Exxon. Shell is planning a further 50 years of operation."