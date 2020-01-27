Climate change activists are to set up a camp outside a controversial chemical plant in Fife during the summer.
Climate Camp Scotland - which has close links with the Extinction Rebellion group - will spend five days outside the Mossmorran complex, home to plants belonging to petrochemical giants ExxonMobil and Shell.
READ MORE: Controversial Fife chemical plant to continue shut down until January
The plant was forced to suspend operations in August after hundreds of locals lodged complaints over ‘unplanned flaring incidents’ which sent thick plumes of smoke across Fife.
The facility initially planned to reopen in November, but the reactivation was delayed until earlier this month.
Over 80 members of the group voted to set up camp on the site during a long weekend in June or July.
Their website states they want to "shut down the fossil fuel industry, ensure a just transition for communities and workers and create a world which is defined by fairness, not inequality".
James Glen, chairman of the Mossmorran Action Group, told BBC Scotland: "We're very excited that Mossmorran has been chosen as a focus for climate action, and very grateful for the support that this will bring from activists in Scotland and further afield.
READ MORE: Investigation launched into unplanned flaring at Mossmorran power plant
"Mossmorran is Scotland's third worst polluter, an essential link in the manufacture of plastics and a major recipient of fracked gas from the US.
"Despite all the rhetoric about a climate emergency and just transition, the Scottish government has done nothing about Mossmorran apart from rubber-stamping a £140m investment by Exxon. Shell is planning a further 50 years of operation."
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.