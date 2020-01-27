Scotland is bracing itself for more freezing weather after forecasters issued warnings for snow and ice across much of the country on Monday evening.
The Met office has issued a yellow alert for ice at 7pm this evening, while a yellow warning for snow will take place from 9pm onwards.
The conditions are set to bring sleet, heavy rain showers and snow with sub-zero temperatures until the yellow and are expected to last into Tuesday morning.
Temperatures in some parts of the country, including Edinburgh are set to plummet to zero - lower than those in Kiev, Oslo and Reykjavik.
Others could see up to five inches of snow fall overnight, but heavy rain is expected later in the week.
Pedestrians and motorists are being urged to be vigilant of icy patches on untreated pavements and roads.
