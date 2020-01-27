Philip Pullman has called for a boycott over the new Brexit 50p coin due to a missing Oxford comma.

In a tweet that will have been exceptionally popular with English teachers, the novelist wrote “The ‘Brexit’ 50p coin is missing an Oxford comma, and should be boycotted by all literate people" adding "But worse even than comma misuse is the advertiser's habit of using adjectives as nouns, as in 'Find your happy', provoking most justly my wrath and indignation against them."