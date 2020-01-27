Succession star Brian Cox has said he regrets accepting a CBE and would turn down a knighthood of offered after revealing he feels “uncomfortable” with the royal family.

The Dundee-born actor, a strong backer of Scottish independence, admitted he should have “thought better” of collecting the honour for services to drama in 2003.

Golden Globe winner Cox, who stars in the HBO series as Logan Roy, added he would reject the offer of becoming a knight, despite calling the CBE a “precursor” to the most senior honour.

The 73-year-old caused controversy earlier this month when he was dropped as a patron of an elderly care home after admitting to regularly smoking cannabis as a way of “dealing with the political situation” on both sides of the Atlantic.

He said: “I have a royalist sister and a republican sister and I thought, well my royalist sister will be happy but she couldn’t give a s**t. That was my justification.”

“Now I would never be a knight. I wouldn’t want to do that. A CBE is usually a precursor to getting a knighthood. I got my CBE a while ago and I have been so active in Scottish independence.”

He added: They are determined to keep the Queen, she goes with the whole nine yards [so] we don’t get rid of her. It will never be a proper republic.”