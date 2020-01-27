Two people have been found dead after a car drove into the sea in Argyll.
The bodies of a 37-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman were discovered on the shoreline close to Ormsary after the vehicle left the road on the B8024 on Sunday morning.
Officers were sent to investigate the incident shortly after 9am when they made the discovery.
Police have now launched an appeal for information as they continue to determine the circumstances around the deaths.
The victims’ families have been informed.
Sergeant Paul MacPherson said: “Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of this tragic incident which has resulted in the deaths of two people.
“I would urge anyone with information which could help or investigation or who may have seen the car at any time overnight to let us know as soon as they can.”
