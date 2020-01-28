The organisations and individuals driving the success of Scotland’s recruitment industry are to be recognised at a major awards ceremony later this year.

The ninth s1jobs Recruitment Awards, in association with esure and sponsored by Lidl, Gillespie People Solutions, Contract Scotland, CIPD, Anderson Knight, Badenoch + Clark, Blue Arrow, Diversity Scotland and Drinks Reception and Table Gift partner Sophie’s Sparkle, will take place on Thursday,April 9, 2020.

Commercial Director at s1 Gavin Mochan said: “2020 is an exciting year for the s1jobs Awards in association with esure. The original vision was, and remains, to promote the best working practices and outcomes across the Scottish recruitment industry.

"2020 is an exciting year for the s1Jobs Awards in association with esure. The original vision was, and remains, to promote the best working practises and outcomes across the Scottish recruitment industry. When the bar is risen others will follow and the recognition of these achievements allows the industry to advance in a continuous cycle. We see the 'bar' increase every year and the sum of the incremental gains means we have a Scottish recruitment industry which is progressive, challenge-beating and innovative. "We are delighted to be working in partnership with esure and our sponsors to create another memorable awards evening." The event will take place at the DoubleTree by Hilton, Glasgow, with prizes to be given out in 18 categories.and there are 18 categories on offer. Five of the categories this year will be voted for by he s1jobs users, a staggering 500,000 of them visit s1jobs.com each month.

Grant Hannah, Operations Director, Blue Arrow, said: “With precious talent in short supply, nurturing diversity in all its forms is not only the right thing to do but is also great business. If you're proud of how you have achieved an inclusive culture for your business and the companies you recruit for, don't miss your chance to be recognised by future talent and customers for achieving higher performance, better business outcomes and being twice more likely to meet or exceed financial targets because of your fantastically, diverse and inclusive approach to staffing.”

Alan Shave, Associate Director, Contract Scotland, commented: “This is the 2nd year that Contract Scotland have supported the s1jobs Recruitment Awards and we’re delighted to once again bring a spotlight to the category for ‘Best Early Years Employer’. As an organisation that is very proud to be redefining what recruitment means, it’s extremely important to us that as an industry we take the opportunity to highlight and celebrate the very best in recruitment. The s1jobs Awards is a great opportunity to do that and we look forward to seeing some great examples of the positive influence recruitment & employers have in Scotland.”

Tony McCaffery, Founder, Diversity Scotland, said: “As a Scottish brand, s1jobs is almost as iconic as Tennent’s or the Tunnock’s Teacake, so their annual recruitment awards is an unmissable event on the business calendar! At Diversity Scotland, we believe that fostering inclusion and a sense of belonging in the workplace is a key responsibility for the recruiters attracting and selecting talent for employers across the country. Jobs transform lives and S1 is at the forefront of championing great work opportunities and good recruitment. The annual #S1JobsAwards recognises the dedication of all those people working to transform lives through employment. This, together with the introduction of the new Diversity and Inclusion category will see us celebrating the outstanding work of Scottish employers who embrace diversity and inclusion in all aspects of their candidate attraction and people management activities – perfectly aligning with the aims of Diversity Scotland.”

Hazel Gillespie, Director, Gillespie People Solutions, commented: “Gillespie People Solutions are delighted to renew our sponsorship of the s1jobs Awards. It’s the big event of the year where the recruitment industry recognises the highest standards of success and professionalism in the sector. With our focus on finding and promoting the best talent, it’s a great fit for us and a great opportunity to celebrate with our clients and candidates. Make sure you get involved!”

Ross Millar, Regional Director – Scotland, Lidl GB, said: “From February 2020, Lidl will have 100 stores and over 2,450 people working in Scotland, across our stores, warehouse and offices in our new Eurocentral Distribution Centre. s1jobs are critical in our recruitment strategy to attract the best of Scottish talent. We’re delighted to support the s1jobs Awards to recognise the top employers and recruitment excellence across the country.”

Lee Panglea, Head of CIPD Scotland and Northern Ireland, said: “CIPD Scotland is delighted to supportthe s1jobs Recruitment Awards for the first time. As the professional body for experts in people at work, this year we have a big focus on learning and development, and We’re excited about sponsoring the award for Best Learning & Development Initiative and hearing about some of the best employee L&D programmes in Scotland., and the impact that these are having on developing skills in Scotland”

Gillian Pate, Director of Anderson Knight, said: “For the third year running Anderson Knight has sponsored and supported the s1jobs Recruitment Awards. We recognise the important part s1 plays in the recruitment industry and like to show our support by continuing to work in partnership with them.The awards night offers our industry a chance to celebrate the best talent within our sector and an opportunity to network with various clients.”

Entries will remain open until Thursday, February 13, applications can be easily completed online at https://www.s1recruitmentawards.co.uk/.