BORIS Johnson insisted he would not "jeopardise" the UK's security relationship with the US as he faced mounting pressure from Washington over the possible involvement of Chinese tech giant Huawei in Britain’s 5G network.

The US warned British sovereignty would be jeopardised by allowing the firm to play a role in the UK's 5G infrastructure while senior Tories raised concerns about the looming decision on whether to allow Huawei equipment to be used.

The National Security Council[NSC] is due to meet on Tuesday and is expected to agree to the Chinese company playing a restricted role with ministers looking to impose a cap on its market share to prevent over-reliance on its equipment.

But Mike Pompeo, the US Secretary of State, due in London for talks on Wednesday, said the NSC faced making a “momentous” decision as he made a last-ditch attempt to dissuade the Prime Minister from choosing the Chinese tech giant.

Washington has previously urged allies in the Five Eyes intelligence community - made up of the US, UK, Canada, Australia and New Zealand - not to use Huawei, claiming it would be a security risk - something the company vehemently denies.

Mr Johnson said: "There's no reason why we shouldn't have technological progress here in the UK, allow consumers, businesses in the UK to have access to fantastic technology, fantastic communications, but also protect our security interests and protect our key partnerships with other security powers around the world."

During an Urgent Question in the Commons, Conservative MPs expressed concerns at the prospect of doing a deal with Huawei.

Tom Tugendhat, who chaired the Commons Foreign Affairs Committee in the last Parliament, warned: "The idea we should be nesting that dragon, the idea that we should be allowing the fox into the hen house when really we should be guarding the wire, is one of those moments where I hope the minister will see his responsibility very clearly."

Noting how the UK was in a cyberwar with China, Ian Duncan Smith, the former Tory leader, argued that the notion the Government was even considering doing a deal with Huawei was “utterly bizarre” and called on Mr Johnson to reject the idea.

Matt Warman, the Culture Minister, stressed: "We would never take a decision that threatens our national security or the security of our allies."

Backbencher Crispin Blunt, a lone dissenting Tory voice, noted: "Unless the Americans can make a legitimate security case, we should quietly ignore their current public position, that thinly disguises a protectionist trade position built on supposition, and we should proceed on the evidence, as well as gently [telling] our American friends that we are not leaving one dependent economic relationship on Friday, to immediately enter another."