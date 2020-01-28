THE SNP Brexit Secretary has accused UK ministers of appearing “more intent than ever on ignoring Scotland” ahead of a crunch meeting with Michael Gove.

Michael Russell said a “sea-change in attitude” was required from the UK Government if Scotland was to have a meaningful role in future negotiations with the EU on Brexit.

He is due to update MSPs on progress on the issue on Thursday.

Mr Russell was speaking ahead of today’s meeting in Cardiff of the Joint Ministerial Committee EU Negotiations, attended by the UK and devolved governments

He criticised the Tory Government of pressing ahead with the EU Withdrawal Agreement Act despite all three devolved legislatures withholding their consent.

He said: “All three of the UK’s devolved legislatures have refused consent to the EU withdrawal agreement legislation.

“Yet despite this unprecedented constitutional event the UK Government is pressing ahead with a hard Brexit that will impose significant damage on the people and economy of Scotland, hitting employment and living standards.

“The Scottish people voted overwhelmingly to stay in Europe, the recent general election result confirmed that view and the Scottish Parliament voted comprehensively not to approve the European Union (Withdrawal Agreement) Bill.

“There needs to be a sea-change in attitude from the UK Government if Scotland is to be given a meaningful role in negotiations, but it seems they are more intent than ever on ignoring our interests.

“This demonstrates once again why people in Scotland have the right to choose an alternative future.

“I will be seeking evidence at today’s meeting of the shift in attitude and practice required, but there is currently no evidence of that.”

Mr Gove, the Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, and Boris Johnson’s point man on Brexit and the devolved governments, barely mentioned Scotland in his pre-meeting remarks.

He said: “Ahead of the UK leaving the EU on Friday, today I will be in Cardiff to meet with the Scottish, Welsh and Northern Ireland governments to discuss moving forward together, as one United Kingdom.

“2020 will be a year of growth and opportunity as we level up across all four corners of the country and strengthen our Union.

“This has started positively with the restoration of Executive in Northern Ireland, and I look forward to seeing First Minister Arlene Foster and deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill back around the table today for the first time since 2017.”