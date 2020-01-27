Residents of North Uist and Berneray in the Outer Hebrides are in for a £3 million windfall after hitting the jackpot in the Postcode Millions draw.

People's Postcode Lottery said January's full winning postcode will be revealed on Friday but players on the islands have already been told they will each receive at least £10,000.

Those playing with the full winning postcode will take home the biggest sums.

Former X Factor contestant and People's Postcode Lottery ambassador Danyl Johnson will reveal the prizes and present the cheques at a special event at Carinish Village Hall on North Uist.

He said: "It's going to be a day to remember for everyone involved."