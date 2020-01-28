TEDDY Jamieson’s compelling essay on dealing with the recent death of his wife – clearly his best friend and closest confident too – makes for insightful if disquieting reading ("What survives of you is love. That's why this hurts so much", Herald Magazine, January 25) and should send a message to all of us – and certainly those of a certain age whose mortality is a clear and present danger – that life is for living in the present tense and that the very most must be extracted from it, especially in appreciating and treasuring the living, breathing relationships of those closest to us for as long as they can possibly last.

Away from the vapid, make-believe world of social media of "Friends" and "Likes", out here in the real world, there is space for one, and certainly no more than two of the deep and meaningful relationships Mr Jamieson and his wife Jean had clearly enjoyed.